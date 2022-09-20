50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map

By Steve Minich

Click here for updates on this story

BETHEL, Maine (WMTW) — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972.

Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.

Webber is the geologist who co-wrote the biography on renowned Maine miner Frank Perham. One of the four men Webber said “just happened upon” the historic discovery.

“It was more luck than skill,” Webber said.

Five decades later, an album full of old photos is about all that still chronicles the four years of work to mine the many layers of gem-quality tourmaline from the side of Plumbago Mountain.

Webber said most of the tourmaline was quick to be sold off to jewelers and artists around the world. News of the find shed new light on the potential for mining in Maine.

“It brought all kinds of people in, people who wanted to see the specimens. It brought more awareness to everybody,” Webber said.

It’s an awareness the museum deems worthy of a celebration.

The big find is to be commemorated with an evening dubbed “The Big Reveal,” showcasing tourmaline in modern art and fashion.

Fifty years later, a salute to the four who made the discovery.

“We’re never going to see another one. I mean that’s how important the big find really was — is that I truly believe we’re never going to see a find like that in Maine. Pockets like that are just so elusive,” Webber said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.