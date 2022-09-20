Dog found abandoned, tied up outside South Carolina humane society

By Stephanie Moore

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — A dog was found tied to a pole outside the Greenville Humane Society with a handwritten note saying she had an illness and the owner could no longer take care of her.

The humane society posted a picture of the dog and the note on its Facebook page saying they were not surprised.

The post said even though animal abandonment is against the law, it’s been happening more and more frequently causing strain on shelters everywhere.

The staff said it brought the dog, Remy, inside, gave her food and did an evaluation.

“Unfortunately, it was determined that Remy is suffering from a grade six heart murmur, which is the most severe and can often be felt through the chest wall,” the Facebook post said. “This serious condition will require an echocardiogram, at minimum. Depending on what is found during the procedure, Remy may require surgery or a lifelong medication regimen.”

The staff said unique cases like this rely on donations from the humane society’s Hope Fund.

The problem is the Hope Fund is in the negative, the humane society says.

“We’ve had more sick and injured animals in our care recently than we have the funds for,” the Facebook post said. “We know shelters everywhere are in the same predicament.”

The humane society is now asking for help. The post said Remy is just one of 95 sick or injured animals in its Healing Place.

“We won’t give up on them, and we hope you won’t either,” the Facebook post said.

Donations to our Hope Fund can be made at greenvillehumane.com/donate and by designating ‘The Hope Fund’ as your donation type.

