Police investigating reported stabbing at Los Angeles hospital

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing inside of Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene of the stabbing at around 6:50 p.m., where one person was said to be suffering from a stab wound, stemming from an incident that occurred inside of the hospital located on Roscoe Boulevard.

They said that a suspect, only identified as a male, fled from the scene. They said he was around 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, glasses and a backpack and was reportedly between 40 and 50-years-old.

The stabbing victim, reportedly an employee, was rushed to a separate hospital. The suspect, on the other hand, was not a patient, and authorities and hospital staff alike are unsure why they were on the property.

Mission Community Hospital issued a statement following the incident, which read:

“At approximately 7:00 p.m. today, a Mission Community Hospital employee was assaulted by an unknown individual. The employee was transferred in stable condition to another facility. The Los Angeles Police Department remains on site, continuing its investigation into the incident after completing its search to ensure the safety of the hospital campus. The Mission Community Hospital Family will continue to monitor the condition of its employee.”

Other employees of the hospital called the incident unsettling.

“Everybody jumped in, brought him inside and took him someplace to take care of him,” said Dr. James Higgins, a cardiologist at the hospital. “It’s just scary, it’s a really sad thing that it’s gonna happen at a place where you’re really trying to help people and save them. Instead, it’s almost like the opposite. … Just shows you sometimes what’s going on in the world.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.