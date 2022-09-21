Skip to Content
‘Firearm incident’ locks down Windham Public Schools, ECSU orders ‘shelter in place’

By Rob Polansky

    WILLIMANTIC, Connecticut (WFSB) — Windham Public Schools were placed in lockdown on Wednesday morning.

Eastern Connecticut State University said it ordered students and staff to shelter in place “due to an active firearm incident at Windham High School.”

Superintendent Tracy Youngberg said the lockdown was police-directed for Windham High School and the district’s central office.

“Out of an abundance of caution, police have also instructed other Windham Public Schools to lock down,” Youngberg posted to the Windham Public Schools website. “If you have not already dropped your student(s) off, please do not arrive on campus until directed to do so, per the police department.”

The superintendent said she would update parents as soon as possible.

“Know that we are taking every measure to ensure safety of all students,” she said.

