Thieves steal ashes of Vancouver man's late father during home burglary.

By Jeffrey Lindblom

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Last week in Vancouver a couple’s home was burglarized. They didn’t only lose $10,000 worth of valuable items, but Aaron Jamison, a victim of the crime, says the thieves also got away with something irreplaceable.

Aaron lost his father in 2019, and one of the things he had left of him was an urn holding his ashes. Something he says wasn’t beyond the thieves to steal.

He recalls it happened last Tuesday while he and his wife, Traci Jamison, were at work.

“We noticed our door was unlocked and that somebody had been in the house,” Aaron said. “We think they came in the back door and took quite a few things.”

The thieves got away with what he estimates to be $12,000 in things like tools, a watch he had gotten from his wife for his birthday and a laptop.

“It’s really frustrating,” Aaron said. “You work really hard to get stuff and then somebody comes and takes it all away.”

When he says the thieves took it all away, he’s not just talking about money.

“It wasn’t until the next day that I realized my dad’s ashes missing.”

He kept the urn at his desk where he spends a lot of time, keeping his father close. He recalls his father when he was alive.

“We were really close, actually. The nicest guy,” Aaron said smiling. “Always went out of his way to help people. It’s irreplaceable. It’s all that was left.”

He says he’d like all the stolen items back, but if anything – he just wishes the burglars would leave his father’s ashes on the doorstep or in the mailbox.

“Do something,” Aaron explained. “I mean, obviously you know the address.”

The ashes are one of the last pieces of his father aside from a painted photo done by a neighbor.

He says something just doesn’t add up.

Aaron looked around his desk and asked, “His ashes? I don’t understand. I just don’t get it.”

The couple said they filed a police report, and they’re offering a $1,000 reward to anyone that has any significant information.

