‘You don’t expect to go to Walmart and be victimized’; Lebanon sex offender gropes 4 people inside Walmart, police

LEBANON, Tennessee (WSMV) — Lebanon Police said a registered sex offender groped four people inside a Lebanon Walmart, two of them were juveniles.

The man, identified as Christopher Marmon, has since been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery, resisting arrest and simple possession.

Brandi Easterly said she went to the Walmart early Sunday morning.

“You can just trust so many people,” she said.

When Easterly was inside Walmart, she noticed Marmon was following her aisle after aisle.

“Within two to three minutes of being there, I started seeing the same person,” she said.

Easterly said he would get closer and closer, which made her uncomfortable because she saw he wasn’t shopping. She was alone – an easy target.

“I would say on the fourth or fifth time of seeing him, I kind of gave him a look of ‘you know I see you watching me,” Easterly said.

Little did she know Marmon was a registered sex offender and a man with a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1992. Easterly said she didn’t find out he was a sexual predator until she saw a Facebook post from Lebanon Police.

“I recognized his face immediately and then I felt bad I didn’t say anything to anyone,” she said.

She believes if she had reported it, she could have saved the four victims.

“You don’t expect to go to Walmart and be victimized,” Easterly said.

WSMV4 reached out to the Wilson County District Attorney’s Office to see why Marmon was able to be at the Walmart Sunday with such a lengthy criminal history. The prosecutor’s office showed that he had committed the crimes, but he also served all his time.

