DOJ: Federal grand jury charges two men for allegedly flying drones over Bengals, Reds games

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Two Cincinnati men have been charged with federal crimes after allegedly illegally flying drones over professional sporting events, the Department of Justice says.

According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury has charged two men, 24-year-old Dailon Dabney and 38-year-old Travis Lenhoff, in two separate incidents, one involving the Bengals’ playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders and one involving the Reds’ 2022 home opener.

Officials say Dabney allegedly flew his drone into the stadium and “hovered over the players and portions of the stadium crowd,” during the Jan. 15, 2022 Bengals game against the Raiders.

Authorities say Dabney recorded his drone flight and posted the video to social media sites.

DOJ alleges Lenhoff flew a drone into the restricted flight area of Great American Ballpark during the Opening Day festivities for the Reds on April 12, 2022.

“Flying a drone over a stadium full of fans is dangerous and illegal without the proper FAA training, licensing, and approved flight plan,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers. “We will continue to work with the FAA and local police to investigate these incidents when proper FAA protocols and procedures are not followed.”

“This is a growing problem that poses a direct risk to the players and the individuals in the stands,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “Even if the operator does not have an intent to harm, the operator could easily lose control and injure someone. Moreover, the sight of a drone flying overhead could lead to a panic in the crowd. If you attend these events like Reds games and Bengals games – leave the drones at home.”

Dabney and Lenhoff are each charged with operating an unregistered drone, a federal crime punishable by up to three years in prison, DOJ says.

Officials say Dabney is also charged with violating a temporary flight restriction, punishable by up to one year in prison.

