2 arrested for elderly financial abuse; police ask for more victims to come forward

TURLOCK, California (KCRA) — Two Northern Californians are accused of financial elder abuse after a months-long investigation into the “intricate scheme,” authorities said.

Kevin Edwards, 55, and Andrea Bodine-Edwards, 53, both of Turlock, were arrested on Thursday, the Turlock Police Department said in a release.

Detectives received a report in March from an older victim who reported the fraud.

“The investigation revealed an intricate scheme to obtain control of the victim’s finances in an apparent effort to defraud the victim out of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” police said.

The scheme started in March 2021, when the victim contacted Kevin Edwards, a credit and collections manager at Turlock Irrigation District for help with his account.

He then befriended the victim, “taking steps to gain control of his life,” authorities said.

Kevin Edwards was placed on administrative leave shortly after the Turlock Irrigation District learned of the allegations. The Turlock Irrigation District is aware of the incident and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities obtained multiple search warrants throughout the investigation. Kevin Edwards was arrested during a traffic stop near his home. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on burglary, financial elder abuse and embezzlement charges.

His bail is set at $85,000.

Andrea Bodine-Edwards was arrested in front of her home and also booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on financial elder abuse and embezzlement charges. Her bail is set at $35,000.

“We continue to focus our efforts on these types of crimes to identify and prosecute those who victimize our elderly residents. I am asking anyone who has any information regarding this case, or who may have also been a victim of Kevin Edwards or Andrea Bodine-Edwards, to please come forward,” Detective Jason Tosta said in a release.

The Turlock Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this investigation to call Tosta at 209-664-7324. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

