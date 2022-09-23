Family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

By KDKA Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.

The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.

The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of ‘King Pumpkin’ at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.

Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.

The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.

