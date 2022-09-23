Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint; $50K reward offered

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in northeast Portland on Tuesday.

The armed robbery occurred near Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street just after 3 p.m. USPIS did not say what the suspect stole from the mail carrier, if anything.

USPIS described the suspect as a white man between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, with tan skin and heavy greying stubble on his face. He was wearing a tan fisherman’s hat, black t-shirt and possibly black shorts at the time of the robbery.

The suspect may have left the scene on foot or in a vehicle heading west on NE Hancock Street and turned south on NE 9th Avenue.

The USPIS is offering a reward of up to $50,000 in this case. Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement” and reference case number 3832606.

