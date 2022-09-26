Man rammed police cruisers, police say

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man spotted with drug paraphernalia is accused of ramming police cruisers with a vehicle when officers tried to investigate.

Michael Cancel of Enfield was seen parked on the side of a road in the Dixwell Avenue area of North Haven on Saturday morning.

Officers said they observed what looked like a man in the driver seat who appeared to be unconscious.

When they approached, they said they saw drug paraphernalia on the driver’s lap.

The man eventually woke up and sped off. The officers reported that he nearly struck them with his vehicle.

A short time later, two officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The male driver stopped, but then reversed his vehicle and rammed two North Haven police cruisers.

After a brief pursuit, officers took the male into custody.

Cancel was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, engaging officers in pursuit, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, evading responsibility, interfering with officers, assault on a police officer, and criminal trespass.

He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Police said Cancel was also a parole fugitive with an active arrest warrant out of New Haven.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.