Truck crashes, crushes tortilla chips across highway

By Daniel Smithson

MAURY COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — Tortilla chips covered a highway in Maury County this weekend after a semi-truck carrying them flipped over.

The Maury County Fire Department responded to the crash on Saturday. The truck driver was injured in the crash but is expected to be OK.

Photos show several bags of chips crushed and lying on the road after the crash. Some chips remained in their packaging.

Both lanes of the roadway were blocked before the mess was cleaned up.

