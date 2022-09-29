Man walks marathon in hospital after beating cancer for third time

By Natalie Clark

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — Finishing chemotherapy treatments is a day to celebrate, but especially when it’s your third bout with cancer.

Jonathan Sams has conquered cancer for the third time.

“This is my last treatment today,” Sams said. “I have literally just walked out of the office, had received my last infusion through the port.”

The Turtlecreek Township Trustee, unfortunately, is no stranger to chemotherapy and what it takes to beat cancer.

“I’ve had cancer three times, and so I think I’m in a better position I think to help people think through it and to not be afraid, to think about where they’re going and not let cancer overcome me. Instead, I think it’s my job to overcome cancer. And, I think it’s all of our jobs to overcome whatever difficulty is going on in our lives,” Sams said.

He was first diagnosed at just 14 years old, again at 39, and most recently in May.

And, while treatments are brutal, cancer doesn’t get him down.

“One of the things I like to say is every day is an awesome day, it’s just up to me to live up to it and so, yeah, I want to encourage people through this,” Sams said.

The husband and father of four is using his life as an example to encourage others.

“We’re all going to have challenges. The question isn’t whether we’ll have a challenge or not, the question is how we’re are going to live up to that challenge,” Sams said.

Just three days ago, during his most recent hospital stay, while receiving treatment, Sams walked a marathon, 26.2 miles, in the hallways of UC Medical Center.

He called it the Marathon of Purpose.

“You know I walked a marathon in a day. Each one of you, you walk a marathon every day of your lives. And, I want you to make those lives worthwhile and I don’t want you to be afraid,” Sams said. “Whatever the obstacle I want you to overcome it. I believe in you.”

And, he wasn’t alone.

A friend walked alongside him.

And, people all across the country walked, too.

No matter the distance, Sams said it proves in life, no one walks alone.

