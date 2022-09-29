Woman recovers stolen car with mysterious wedding dress

By Adrian Thomas

LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon (KPTV) — A woman in Lake Oswego and local police had quite a surprise Tuesday night after the woman’s stolen car was found, but with some unusual items inside.

One of those items included a wedding dress that Lake Oswego police said they are not sure who it belongs to.

After Beth Obrien’s car was stolen Monday night, police said it was recovered in one piece, other than some damage to the car’s wiring.

O’Brien said that on Tuesday morning, a neighbor came running to her door saying her car was missing.

“I said ‘What?’ and so we ran down here and of course I had to look and it was gone!”

Police were able to track the car down and believe it was part of a string of thefts in Lake Oswego on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

O’Brien said she was thrilled the car wasn’t severely damaged, but couldn’t believe it when police said what was inside.

“He said, ‘There’s a wedding dress in here and a helmet, and just some odds and ends.”

O’Brien also said the car had other clothing that was likely stolen.

“One had a tag on it like it was stolen from a department store, so yeah it was pretty surreal.”

Lake Oswego police are still looking for a suspect in this case. They’re asking anyone with information to call the department’s non-emergency number at (503) 635-0238.

