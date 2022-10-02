90 veterans, Gold Star mothers take part in Blue Ridge Honor Flight experience

By Samiar Nefzi

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Ninety veterans attended Blue Ridge Honor Flight Saturday, Oct. 1 to visit their respective war memorials in Washington, D.C.

Despite stormy weather caused by Ian, the veterans had a chance to visit the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials.

Family and friends gathered Saturday night at the Asheville Regional Airport to welcome the vets back — for a welcoming back many of them never received.

“All these folks come out on their own, bringing flags, great attitudes, and the veterans see this — especially the Vietnam veterans who got anything but a warm welcome home. So, this is incredible,” said Jeff Miller, co-founder of Blue Ridge Honor Flight.

Miller also said two Gold Star mothers joined this trip — mothers whose active duty sons or daughters died in service to the United States of America.

He said he hopes more and more Gold Star families will take part in the Honor Flight trips going forward.

