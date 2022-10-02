Firefighters pull 2 from cars after rollover crash north of Vancouver

By FOX 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — Two people had to be pulled from cars and were taken to a hospital in a crash in Clark County on Saturday night.

The Vancouver Fire Department said just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to St. Johns Road and 99th Street. When they arrived, they found a car that had rolled onto its top. The other car involved crashed into a brick wall.

A person in the first car was pinned to the ground and had to be pulled out. The person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car also had to be pulled out by rescue crews. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said speed and alcohol are being investigated as causes of the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.