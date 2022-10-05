Kids use all of their senses in this fun, after-school kitchen chemistry class

By Tammy Watford, WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Afterschool care at one learning center in Asheville is allowing students to use all their senses!

Kids at Zaniac recently took part in a kitchen chemistry class, one that’s tailored to younger students.

Students got to make sherbet one day!

After mixing together all the ingredients, the students got to feel the reaction on their tongues instead of just watching it happen in a flask.

“They use all their senses,” said Lynne Porter with Zaniac Learning Center. “We encourage them to explore the reasons why these things are happening, so they get to really delve into what it takes to do an experiment, a science experiment.”

“I learned that when I put the experiment in my mouth it bubbled up and it was really sour,” said third grader P.J.

“it was sour and sweet and an explosion of more flavors!” Carolina, a third grader, told News 13.

Teachers say it’s a great way to introduce high school level curriculum in a fun way.

