Mother of teen who died in fatal motorcycle crash speaks out

By Eliza Kruczynski and Olivia Kalentek

GLASTONBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Glastonbury mother is in mourning after her son died suddenly in a tragic car accident.

Veronica Southby says her son was passionate about motorcycles.

“He built functioning motorcycles out of junk and then he built them for other people too,” says Southby.

Her son Gordon Southby, also known as Mac, died last week in a car accident. This accident took the life of two teenagers, 18-year-old Gordon, and 15-year-old Andra Spencer.

His mom says he was driving his motorcycle on the night of the accident.

He had just finished up working on his friend’s car and had bought himself a burger.

“He says I know I owe you 50 but if it’s alright with you, I’m going to keep these two twenties and go get me a burger or something downtown,” says Veronica.

That was the last conversation he had with his mother.

“Thank God for the last smiling conversation. It was brief but I can still see him rubbing those two twenties,” says Veronica.

Gordon never made it home. Later that night, his mom got a call from the hospital.

“I dressed and went down to the hospital. I thought oh he was in a little accident, maybe a little roughed up. I didn’t think he was dead,” says Veronica.

She says she is grieving but remembering the good that came from his life.

“Instead of the usual, why was my boy taken from me, I’ve learned instead to wonder, what in the world did we ever do right to deserve him. That soul, that quiet, sparkling innocent little lamb in our lives for even 18 years,” says Veronica.

She is not alone in her grieving. 15 almost 16-year-old Andra Spencer also lost her life that day. Her family says she was a huge Taylor Swift fan. She was a passenger in the SUV that was struck.

“My heart goes out to the mother and father of Andra Spencer. I’m sure they are crying the same tears I am,” says Veronica.

She says she would always keep the light on for Mac every night for when he would come home.

“I keep the light on for him. I know he’s not coming home; in my head I know that. But in my heart, I keep a light on for him,” says Veronica.

Police have not provided an update on the case.

