Bail denied for man accused of killing, dismembering father’s body

WESTMINSTER, Maryland (WBAL) — A Carroll County man accused of murdering his father faced a judge on Tuesday.

Ravi Pansuriya, 29, is being held without bail on first-degree murder charges.

Warning: The details of this story are disturbing.

In court, 11 News learned the crime spanned two scenes and included a truck, a floor runner and a spate of tools, but no motive.

Pansuriya asked for $100,000 bail when he faced a judge. He also asked to go home to the house he shared with his parents, including the father he’s accused of killing.

There were cars in the driveway of the Westminster home and people inside but not ready to talk about what happened.

The victim, Maganbahi Pansuriya, 58, lived there with his wife and their adult son.

Police said Ravi Pansuriya killed his father on Sunday, dismembered the body using a hatchet he bought that morning at Walmart, wrapped it in multiple blankets, and a runner style rug from the laundry room and dumped it on the shoulder of Medford Road at Route 31.

The prosecutor said “The victim was found with 38 stab wounds. This was a vicious, brutal killing, then an attempt to clean it up, and there doesn’t appear to be anything that set the defendant off which is troubling.”

When Maganbahi Pansuriya didn’t come home from work Sunday night, his wife reported him missing and responding deputies found signs of foul play throughout the house, including blood, human tissue and hair found in a bathroom, the garage on numerous tools and a truck driven by the defendant.

In that driveway on Tuesday, a family spokesman told 11 News: “The family is in shock and grief and we’d like some space to gather ourselves.”

Ravi Pansuriya’s attorney said the defendant is the general manager of a hotel in historic Frederick.

The state called him a flight risk, with a bag of IDs and Social Security cards.

The judge said she’s disturbed by such brutal acts committed without provocation and ordered him held without bond.

