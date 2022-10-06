Family jumps out of window to survive Hurricane Ian

By Christy Soto

HARLEM HEIGHTS, Florida (WBBH) — A Harlem Heights family had to make a split-second decision to either stay in their home that was filling up with water, or try to get to higher ground in the middle of Hurricane Ian.

The Avila family made the decision to jump out of their window and into the middle of the storm to get to higher ground.

“I didn’t want to die. I was so scared,” 11-year-old Gino Avila said.

Gino was holding back tears as he relived the moment his home was filling with water.

“We were just trying to survive. We all held onto each other until we got across the street where we were safer,” Sammy Avila said.

Thankfully, the Avila’s made it across the street to grandma’s house safely.

“Something was on our side, an angel or something could be my mom helping us because she is on the other side,” Sammy Avila said.

Whether it was an angel or a miracle, the Avila’s are survivors.

“I am just happy we are alive,” Gino Avila said.

