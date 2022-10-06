Ring camera video shows screaming woman trying to ram her way into home

By Marlee Ginter

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A suspect was caught on camera trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home with a pole.

A frightening sound drew Marko Tarano onto his balcony. That’s when he described the “horror” at his neighbor’s house.

“I look out over the balcony, and to my horror, I see someone in a hoodie with like a battering ram,” said Tarano.

It was 2:30 a.m. on Sep. 13 when, Tarano says, he saw a woman relentlessly ramming his neighbor’s door with a steel pole.

“This person’s yelling, ‘he’s got, my baby.’ They’re obviously suffering some psychotic episode,” said Tarano.

Nick Shores showed CBS13 the same suspect outside his house next door. The commotion was enough for his Ring camera to send him an alert while he was out of the country.

“I think that was the most aggressive attack that I’ve ever seen, honestly. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone come up with a big piece of metal like that and really try to break in. And my question is, what would she have done if she had gotten into my house…you know?” said Shores.

“I think it’s a direct illustration, if you will, of the failure of our elected officials to do anything substantive. They keep talking the talk, but they’re not walking the walk,” said Tarano.

A group working to recall Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela circulated one of the videos, wanting to know what’s being done to keep them safe. Valenzuela sent CBS13 a statement reading:

This underscores our ongoing request to the County for more crisis response services and mental health and substance abuse services for those who need it.

The suspect was arrested on attempted burglary charges.

“We’ve got a crisis in this town, and we’ve got to do something about it. That’s what was going through my mind. This is getting outrageous,” said Tarano.

Sacramento Police tell CBS13 they’re working with community partners to curb crime downtown, sending us a statement:

Similar to law enforcement agencies across the state, the Sacramento Police Department remains committed to providing safety for the residents of our city and working with community partners, stakeholders, and government officials to find equitable solutions to these complex issues.

