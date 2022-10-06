Unsolved case file: Woman found dead in 1971 still unidentified

By WMUR Staff

BEDFORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Authorities are still hoping to solve a case that has been cold for more than 50 years.

On Oct. 6, 1971, the remains of an unidentified white woman were found in a wooded area at the end of Kilton Road near the Route 101 Bypass in Bedford, which is now the on-ramp from Route 101 to Kilton Road.

Remains found: Oct. 6, 1971 Case status: Suspicious death Forensic analysis indicated that the woman had died about one to three months before her body was discovered.

Officials have never been able to identify the body.

An autopsy determined that the woman was about 25 to 35 years old and stood between 5 feet, 1 inch and 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Her hair color may have been brown.

She was wearing a maroon pullover blouse with lace at the neck, short, hip-hugger jean shorts and size 7 sandals.

Officials have not determined her manner of death, but the circumstances indicate that foul play was involved. Her death is considered to be suspicious.

Officials have released composite photos of what the victim may have looked like.

Can you help police solve this case? Submit a tip to the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit: business.nh.gov/ColdCaseTips/Tip.aspx?Victim=Unidentified%20Male%20in%20Salem

