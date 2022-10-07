Grandparents plead for answers as search for missing toddler enters third day

By Andy Cole and Graham Cawthon

CHATHAM COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — Update 8:23 a.m.: Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley will give a brief update on the search for Quinton Simon at his regularly scheduled presentation at the Chatham County Commission meeting today at 9:30 a.m.

Police say there are no new major developments to report this morning.

Initial report:

The search continues for a missing 20-month-old infant more than 48 hours after he was last seen.

Chatham County Police say they don’t believe there was any foul play involved and hope Quinton Simon is still alive.

Quinton went missing from his Buckhalter Road home Wednesday. Many questions still remain.

“I hope he’s still alive,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said during a press conference Thursday. “We don’t have any information to believe he’s not.”

Because of the possibility the case could be an abduction, the FBI is involved, scouring the area by land and air looking for any signs of life.

Thomas and Billie Jo Howell are Quinton’s grandparents. They say their daughter, Quinton’s mother Leilani, is 22.

“She hasn’t always done the right thing,” Billie Jo said of her daughter. “Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn’t. I don’t know what to think right now. I don’t know what to believe, because I don’t think anybody ever believes this is going to happen to them. I don’t know if I can trust her or I don’t. I just know I’m hurting and I want this baby home. He’s my baby.”

They say, more than anything, they want answers.

“Whether it’s the answers we want to hear or answers we don’t want to hear, we just want to know something,” said Thomas Howell.

“He’s just a baby,” Billie Jo added. “And I want him home, he’s just a baby.”

Multiple interviews were conducted Thursday, along with executing search warrants.

If you have any information regarding the case, call 911.

