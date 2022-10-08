St. Louis County settles lawsuit with former inmate’s family

By Stephanie Usery

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Louis County has settled a lawsuit with a former inmate’s family.

The county has agreed to pay $1.2 million to Daniel Stout’s family. Stout died in 2019.

The lawsuit claimed nurses and guards at the St. Louis County jail ignored that Stout was in need of medical help. Jail staff told him he would need to wait for care after he was transferred to a prison in Bonne Terre. Stout died less than an hour after he arrived at the jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.