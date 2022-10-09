Genetics matter less the older you get: Study

By Rhythm Sachdeva, CTVNews.ca Web Reporter

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — A new study suggests that your genetics become less important as you get older, adding to research surrounding how our genetics affect how we age.

The research, conducted by the University of California, Berkeley, found that aging and environment are significantly more important than genetics in modifying the expression profiles of many of our genes as we get older.

“There’s been a huge amount of work done in human genetics to understand how genes are turned on and off by human genetic variation. Our project came about by asking, ‘How is that influenced by an individual’s age?'” Peter Sudman, one of the co-authors of the study said in a release.

“And the first result we found was that your genetics actually matter less the older you get.”

The study examined the relative effects of genetics, age, and the environment on how approximately 20,000 human genes are expressed. Gene expression and its levels are known to control a variety of biological processes, including metabolism, hormone levels and the release of enzymes that help the body heal itself.

The researchers suggest that while genetic makeup is great for forecasting gene expression when you’re younger, it becomes less beneficial for individuals above the age of 55.

“Almost all human common diseases are diseases of aging: Alzheimer’s, cancers, heart disease, diabetes. All of these diseases increase their prevalence with age,” Sudman said.

“What our study is showing is that, well, actually, as you get older, genes kind of matter less for your gene expression. And so, perhaps, we need to be mindful of that when we’re trying to identify the causes of these diseases of aging.”

According to Sudmant, the study also suggests that factors other than age and genetics, including the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, as well as our levels of physical activity, have an indirect impact on aging.

Environment amounts to up to one-third of the changes in gene expression with age.

