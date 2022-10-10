Activists camp outside Minneapolis City Hall to protest encampment evictions

By DAVID SCHUMAN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Activists are sleeping outside Minneapolis City Hall Sunday night in protest of last week’s encampment evictions of people experiencing homelessness.

“We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters,” said Simeon Aitken, an activist.

Young Eagle, a member of Ho Chunk Nation who, until recently, was without housing, was at one of the encampments when police cleared the area.

“People were given I believe five minutes to get their stuff and go,” Young Eagle said. “People left behind possessions that they desperately needed: papers, medications, cellphones.”

The protesters want a city moratorium on destroying encampments.

“It is disgusting to treat people that don’t have a place to live as if they’re criminals,” said Samantha Pree-Stinson, the president of the Minneapolis Board of Estimate and Taxation.

The city says one of the cleared encampments west of downtown was creating health and safety issues.

Multiple people who live nearby told WCCO they were glad the encampment is gone. One man said he would see a lot of drug use here and he feels much more comfortable now.

Activists don’t see evictions as a solution. They believe funding permanent housing should be at the top of the list.

“There’s public buildings that are being unused that could be, you know, turned into public housing,” Young Eagle said. “There’s empty lots that could be built upon. There could be sanctioned encampments and harm reduction services.”

The city says most of the people at the encampments declined the help of resources or a shelter.

There were two shelter beds available in Hennepin County Sunday night.

There will be a supply drive starting Monday morning outside City Hall to help the people who were evicted.

Activists say they need bedding, sleeping bags, warm clothes and tents.

