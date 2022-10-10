Police: 12-year-old girl found safe after suspect steals car at gas station

By 6abc Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A 12-year-old girl was found safe after police say a suspect stole a vehicle from a Philadelphia gas station Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at a gas station near Ridge and Manatawana avenues in the city’s Roxborough section.

Police say the girl was sitting in the vehicle when the suspect jumped in and drove off.

The male suspect then drove up Ridge Pike into Plymouth Meeting where he left the car and the girl in a parking lot and took off, according to investigators.

The girl was found unharmed.

Police say the suspect was later arrested.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.