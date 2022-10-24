Family of missing 17-year-old confirms his remains were found in Georgia

By Miles Montgomery and Bridget Spencer

Click here for updates on this story

DOUGLASVILLE, Georgia (WANF) — The family of a missing 17-year-old boy has confirmed to Atlanta News First that his human remains were found in an area near where he first was reported last seen.

The Douglasville Police Department said the remains were found Saturday morning “in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard.” That is one of the last known locations of 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, who disappeared around 8 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Detectives are working to confirm the identity of the remains and the circumstances surrounding the death, however, Kathuri’s father Andrew Kathuri confirmed to Atlanta News First that the body recovered is his son, Yaron.

“I just came from his room. It’s an empty room and an empty bed. My wife, it has hit her really hard,” said Kathuri.

Kathuri said his son was loved by his family and was a talented, bright student at Chapel Hill High School.

“He loved to play the trumpet. He played trumpet for the school band, for the church, he played trumpet for birthdays,” said Kathuri.

Kathuri was last seen on Chapel Village Court in Douglasville in September. His car was found at Arbor Place Mall.

Douglasville PD says they will not release any more information until the remains are positively identified and a cause of death is determined.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.