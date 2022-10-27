Car catches fire in parking lot

By La’Nita Brooks

SAGINAW County, Michigan (WNEM) — A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food.

“We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let them know the danger that was out there” said Denise Heckman, manager at QDOBA Mexican Grill.

Staff from inside the restaurant noticed smoke through the window before realizing where it was coming from.

“We started smelling something and then we got aware that a woman was in our drive-through knocking on our window saying that her car was on fire,” Heckman said. “We went to the side door and noticed the car was starting to smoke very severely. And then we tried to get everybody wrapped up and out. Then we got notified by the police department that we had to evacuate.”

The Kochville Fire Department responded to a call at 5:44 p.m. for a potential structure fire at the restaurant. Once they arrived, the vehicle was almost engulfed.

“Zilwaukee, Carrollton, and Kochville did respond to the scene and put out the fire,” Kochville Township Fire Capt. Matt Koczenasz said. “All fire was contained to the car in the drive-through and no problems were made to the building itself and all occupants were safe.”

The fire prompted the restaurant to close for the evening.

“I just thank God that everybody is safe,” Heckman said.

The cause of the fire is unclear as multiple factors could have started it.

