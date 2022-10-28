Central Iowa woman hopes to bring awareness to Metastatic Breast Cancer after mother dies from illness

By Lauren Johnson

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa woman who lost her mother to metastatic breast cancer is now raising awareness.

There is currently no cure for MBC or stage 4 breast cancer.

Celeste Lawson’s mother, Lois, died in 2019.

A new report from the Iowa Cancer Registry shows that Black women have a 40% greater chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women.

“I would like to do something for other people, I would like to participate, I would like to support others in hopes that they are able to live with their families or loved ones a little bit longer,” Lawson said.

Lawson wants the Iowa legislature to recognize Oct. 13 as Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day in Iowa every year.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation for the day earlier this year, but getting a resolution passed would allow it to be recognized annually.

She’s working to get that done with Iowa’s Black Legislative Caucus.

“It helps them grieve. It helps them know that they can’t bring their mom or their wife back but they can do something to make it better for other black women,” Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines.

Lawson says she’s hopeful there will eventually be a cure for breast cancer.

