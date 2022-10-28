Juvenile booked in Douglas County in relation to school shooting threat at Omaha metro middle school

By KETV Staff

ELKHORN, Nebraska (KETV) — A juvenile has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center in relation to a school shooting threat at an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday, according to law enforcement.

Authorities told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the juvenile was booked on a charge of terroristic threats.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School.

According to a letter sent to Elkhorn Ridge families on Thursday morning, the threat was made on social media.

Earlier Thursday, law enforcement said they are investigating the incident to identify who was responsible for the threat.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the Elkhorn School District administration is working with law enforcement regarding the incident.

Authorities said there will be an “increased law enforcement presence in and around” schools in the area after the incident.

