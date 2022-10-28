Teen accused of killing daughter and injuring mother appears in court

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring her mother appeared in Milwaukee County Court today, on Oct. 27.

17-year-old Benjamin Garrett is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Olivia Schultz.

He also faces first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

During the court appearance, his public defender asked the court for the lowest possible bail — arguing he is a student in school and has work experience.

The court commissioner, however disagreed.

“As I read the complaint, it’s so incredibly violent and senseless and the mother had to witness the shooting and death of her daughter. That makes me think you are a bail risk,” said the judge.

Garrett’s cash bail was set at $100,000. His next court appearance is Nov. 3.

