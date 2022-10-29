Anti-violence rally in Waterbury comes day after double shooting

By Kristina Russo

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two people were shot Friday in Waterbury, according to police.

Police said it happened at an address on Knollwood Circle.

A witness in the area said bullets went through her back door during the incident.

She heard almost 20 gunshots while watching her 7-month old.

The witness watched the cars speed away from the scene.

“The whole experience is terrifying. I’m lucky my 5-year old was in school because he’s usually running around the house,” she said. “Our home is supposed to be my kid’s safe space. For this to happen, it’s unacceptable. I don’t even feel safe especially with a baby and one in school.”

Police confirmed that the gunshot victims arrived at two different hospitals.

A 33-year old man and 22-year old man are being treated for gunshot wounds.

Police said this is an active investigation.

On Saturday, a group of local businesses planned an anti-violence rally to bring Waterbury together.

