A local business and hospital help a 2-year-old with leukemia celebrate Halloween

By Genevieve Glass

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Adrian Perez was diagnosed with leukemia four days after his second birthday.

“Shortly after that, we found out that he had AML leukemia, which is a little harder to treat,” said Kyle Perez, Adrian’s father.

Adrian has gone through three rounds of chemotherapy, and multiple blood and platelet transfusions at Presbyterian Hospital.

“We were met with some amazing staff who really, truly helped our son recover and achieve remission that he’s still in right now,” Perez said.

Adrian and his family are currently in Denver awaiting a bone marrow transplant – which would give him his best chance of staying in remission.

“We never had to look for an apartment, we never had to look for a hotel,” Perez said. “It was seamless.”

Kyle and his wife Sabrina are getting help from Spirit Halloween’s annual fundraiser called Spirit of Children, which donates money to Presbyterian Hospital.

“The whole program is just to make their lives as comfortable as possible while they’re going through the literal worst days of their lives,” said Jesse Orion, Spirit Halloween’s New Mexico district manager.

They help with more than just bills.

Spirit Halloween and Presbyterian put on a costume party inside the hospital for families to enjoy.

“He was stuck in the hospital for four months, and we really didn’t expect to be able to do anything for Halloween,” Perez said. “They went out of their way to make sure that Adrian was safe and got to celebrate.”

As Adrian walked around the hospital for days wearing his Mickey Mouse costume, it was clear this spirited celebration will be a memory to last forever.

