Couple pleads guilty in federal poaching case

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Ankeny couple famous for their viral bow-hunting videos is pleading guilty in a federal poaching case.

Josh and Sarah Bowmar are among dozens of people charged in a case against the Nebraska-based company Hidden Hills Outfitters.

The Bowmars have more than one million followers on Instagram and 288,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Prosecutors say the couple documented a series of guided hunts in which Hidden Hills and its owner used illegal bait traps to attract white-tailed deer.

The Bowmars have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge.

But they could face a maximum of $200,000 in fines at their sentencing. Court records show that is scheduled for January.

