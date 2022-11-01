Student surprises favorite custodian with wheelchair-accessible costume

By Emily Sanderson

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WLWT) — A Springboro student surprised one of his favorite school custodians by dressing like him for the school’s trick-or-treat Halloween parade.

Clearcreek Elementary first-grader Owen Moore, who is in a wheelchair, wanted to dress as his favorite Head Custodian Keith Shockley – “Mr. Keith” – in the school’s parade.

Moore surprised Shockley with his costume on Monday at school.

The costume looked exactly like Shockley’s Tomcat floor scrubber.

The two posed together with their matching Tomcats and Shockley pushed Moore through the halls during the parade.

