Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters

By Kristin Pierce

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial.

During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded.

More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge Dorow. One letter from inside a prison cell read, “I’m writing you to commend you on your extreme patience.” Another note stated, “Many look fondly towards your composure and professionalism.”

Some letters were from Wisconsin; others from overseas in England, Scotland and Ireland.

Many of the correspondences praise the judge for professionalism and patience.

Some people have also sent gifts including a gift certificate for a full body massage, a Wonder Woman coloring book and colored pencils, and flowers.

Brooks is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing six people and injuring more than 60 others in November 2021.

Prosecutors say nearly 40 victims are expected to speak at sentencing, which is set for Nov. 15. It’s nearly a week before the anniversary of the Christmas parade tragedy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.