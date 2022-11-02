Mayor of Rufus charged with attempted murder after road rage shooting

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

RUFUS, Oregon (KPTV) — The mayor of Rufus, Oregon, is in custody after allegedly shooting at a family of four during a road rage incident on Monday evening, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to officials, the family was traveling south around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 281 following behind an SUV that was driving erratically. The SUV then abruptly pulled over in the 6000 block of Highway 281.

Deputies said the family slowed to get a description of the suspect to report to authorities but as they passed the suspect, later identified as Dowen Jones, of Rufus, stepped out of the passenger side and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the family.

The gunfire resulted in damage to the family’s car. Authorities said neither the two adults nor the five and eight-year-old were injured.

Jones was identified Tuesday and was arrested in Rufus by deputies with the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office. He was lodged into the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections in The Dalles on one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree attempted assault.

FOX 12 reached out to the City of Rufus for comment. The city said they are no providing comment at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.