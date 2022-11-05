MCHD launches healthcare on wheels

By Ashlyn Nichols

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — While many of you are fighting off the flu and other illnesses, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is trying to make it as easy as possible for you to get flu shots and other services. In fact, it’s taking its clinics out into the community on wheels.

MCHD launched new mobile medical units in October. They say their goal is to reach more patients.

The units have everything you’d see in your average doctor’s office.

“With our Mobile Medical Units, we can provide all the services from our nine sites that are throughout the county. At all of the clinics you can expect the same service on our Mobile Medical Unit. We have a full functioning lab– think everything from well child visits, sick visits, cancer screenings– we can do everything there on the mobile unit,” said Charity Gardner, health services administrator for MCHD.

Two smaller mobile units and one large bus are reaching people across the county– funded by federal grants.

Adrienne Irvin is one healthcare worker who operates a unit everyday.

“It’s quiet. It’s comfortable. It’s laid back,” said Irvin. “I think it’s more secure for patients knowing they’ll be in and out versus waiting in line at a busy clinic.”

Gardner says the ease of access is changing lives.

“This helps if we’re dealing with people that are experiencing homelessness, patients that have transportation issues, reaching into the schools, going to the community centers like we’ve been doing this summer,” stated Gardner.

Unlike the large bus, the smaller units are stationary in Semmes and Mobile. Still, they’re ready to be moved at a moment’s notice.

MCHD says the larger bus is equipped with a full exam room and state-of-the-art technology.

“We can do vaccinations, and blood draws and your analysis- the same thing you would do in a clinic,” added Gardner.

Irvin says even though COVID remains a threat, they’re also feeling the effects of the intense flu season.

“There have been a lot of patients that have come up and it turns out to be negative- and it turns out to be the flu or RSV,” explained Irvin.

Regardless of the illness, Gardner says they’re ready to change the future of healthcare in the Port City.

“The team we have assembled really has a heart for the Mobile County community and we’re really excited to get this unit out and fully capable– that’s what we’re all about. That’s why we’re here, that’s why we work for family health,” said Gardner.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.