Handcuffed man escapes arrest following traffic stop in Tennessee

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

WHITE HOUSE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who managed to run away following a traffic stop on I-65 North above Millersville on Sunday night.

According to Smokey Barn News, the man was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the Bethel Road exit ramp off I-65 North late Sunday night. The man was handcuffed behind his back when fled troopers on foot toward Highway 31 West.

THP troopers, along with Millersville Police, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department, and the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department, are actively searching the area for a Black man roughly 22-28 years old with dreadlocks. The man had a white shirt on, black sweatpants, and was not wearing shoes.

He is believed to still be handcuffed behind his back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.