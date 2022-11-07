Nearly 3K pounds of illegal marijuana seized from two properties

By KPTV Staff

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Nearly 3,000 pounds of processed illegal marijuana was seized from two properties during a bust in Cave Junction last week, according to Oregon State Police.

On Nov. 2, drug enforcement teams served search warrants at a property in the 8600 block of Caves Highway and in the 3700 block of Holland Loop Road.

At the Caves Highway property, detectives seized 960 pounds of processed illegal marijuana, seven firearms, about eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. According to OSP, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was also found at the property.

OSP said 30-year-old James Rossi was arrested and booked into the Josephine County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana and manufacture of marijuana.

At the Holland Loop Road property, detectives found a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and about 2,000 pounds of dried processed illegal marijuana. OSP said five people were detained, interviewed, and later released.

According to OSP, the marijuana seized at both locations was destroyed.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by OSP.

