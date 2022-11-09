Man receives life in prison for sex trafficking of minor case that stretched from Omaha to South Dakota

By Web staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A 42-year-old man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to life in prison for a conspiracy to sex traffic minors.

Carney Turner received life imprisonment for one count of sex trafficking minors, three counts of sex trafficking of a minor and two counts of enticement of a minor.

Julisha Biggs, a co-defendant, received seven years and three months in prison for her role in the sex trafficking conspiracy. The 20-year-old will also serve five years of supervised release and will need to register as a sex offender.

In May, Turner pleaded guilty for his role in the sex trafficking operation, which stretched from Omaha to South Dakota.

In his guilty plea, Turner wrote that he recruited three minors “in reckless disregard of their age, to engage in a commercial sex act.”

The case started as a Homeland Security investigation in January 2021 into sex trafficking that netted a federal indictment on the ring’s alleged leader, Turner.

Turner was indicted in February 2021 on allegations he had been advertising sex with an underage girl online.

According to court documents, Biggs and three minor victims engaged in prostitution “under the direction of and for the financial benefit of Turner” between January 2020 and February 2021.

Turner allegedly posted online advertisements depicting Biggs, who pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking a minor in May, and the minors to arrange sex acts for money, according to court documents.

Biggs and the minor victims engaged in sex acts with buyers at hotels in Omaha and Council Bluffs, according to court documents.

