Vietnam veterans help one another combat the effects of PTSD.

By Paul Drewes

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Veterans Day is a day to honor former members of the military. And some of those veterans have more than just medals and citations from their time in the service.

According to the Veterans Administration, an estimated 30% of Vietnam Veterans have had Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in their lifetime.

A group of veterans gathers at the Navy Exchange every Tuesday morning, but they are not there to shop.

“We all look out for one another. We got each others back,” said Vietnam Veteran Howard Peralta.

These vets first met in group therapy for PTSD. “It became very personal and emotional. We started supporting one another from then on. We have this thing in common that we carried into our personal life,” added Peralta.

Their service in the Vietnam War ended more than 50 years, but part of the war never left them.

“All this killing, all of the deaths are on your mind. So you get all this anger,” said Vietnam Veteran Patrick Manijo.

“To this day we cannot understand how we survived. There were so many of us who got killed or wounded. When you are alone in a foxhole thinking about what you went through, you start shaking or crying. It take a toll on you…it really does,” said Peralta.

Some of the vets waited more than 40 years before they sought help for the toll PTSD took on them. First with group therapy at the VA. When that fell apart, they started meeting on their own.

Sharing thoughts, feelings and understanding each week.

“Going to group and talking to these guys, you aren’t going to get over PTSD. But you can learn to live with PTSD,” stated Manijo.

“I don’t think the question is, ‘Can you be cured of it’. Rather, “Can you have a fulfilling life and have better connections with people?’ Absolutely, yes,” said Christopher Slavens. He said he came back changed from his deployments to the middle east with the Hawaii National Guard.

After getting mental health help, he went back to school to become a licensed social worker, so he could assist other veterans.

“I have seen vets that sought help drastically improve the quality of their lives. Now they are enjoying relationships again,” added Slavens.

He says group gathering are a great way to help those suffering from PTSD.

“The goal is to get vets out of their homes, out of their heads, and connecting with other people,” said Slavens.

Manijo said he also found some relief, by going back to Vietnam.

After returning to one of the deadliest battlefields of the war, he was even met with a Vietnamese general who fought against him.

“He was just like us. He was fighting his country, and fighting for his family, just like me. I felt like i found healing. I was one of the lucky ones to go back and find healing. I wish some of my brothers could go back,” stated Manijo.

Until they find that healing, they’ve made it their mission to keep meeting every week to share stories and support.

“These are my brothers here. They know what I went through and I know exactly what they went through,” added Peralta.

Many Vietnam Vets didn’t get the mental health help they needed when they returned from the war.

Members of this group tell KITV 4 Island News what added to their pain was they never got a homecoming.

Instead they were met with angry protestors.

So to all the Vietnam Veterans, ‘Welcome Home!’, we thank you for your service.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.