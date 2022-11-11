2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school

By Shoshana Stahl and Stephanie Usery

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday.

According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m.

News 4 was on the scene and saw several emergency vehicles, including an ambulance and a police car.

North Side Community School Executive Director Doug Thaman says two middle schoolers brought in marijuana edibles on Thursday and then shared them with other students.

Thaman says six students got sick and were treated by the St. Louis Fire Department.

The St. Louis Fire Department tells News 4 that two juveniles were transported to the hospital out of precaution.

Thaman says another student was taken to the hospital by a parent.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police were on the scene and Thaman says police are handling the investigation.

“They’re with the students who were involved now,” Thaman says. “We also searched all lockers, classrooms, made sure everything was safe and that there were no additional edibles anywhere in the building.”

With Amendment 3 passing on Tuesday, Thaman is raising concerns that this will make kids more interested in trying marijuana.

“We just really need to keep doing our work and parents doing their job of educating their kids on safety and the importance of never taking something that you don’t know what it is.”

Robyn Clarke’s son is in 7th grade at North Side Community School and says she hopes the kids who brought the drugs in get expelled.

“You never know who you’re going to put in danger with that and it’s just not right,” Clarke says. “You don’t know what the reaction of someone else is going to be when you offer them anything, let alone an infused edible.”

Clarke says she has open and honest conversations with her son about drugs and the dangers that come along with taking them.

Because of that, Clarke says she feels confident her kids will say no if they’re offered anything and is encouraging other parents to do the same.

“You never know what’s gonna come next week,” Clarke says. “It might be something different next week that they need to know that they don’t need to ever go near or buy. Every day. Every week. Until I can’t speak anymore, they’ll know.”

The school tells News 4 that all the students from this incident are doing okay.

With safety being a top priority, Thaman says moving forward this will mean more random locker checks to make sure nothing else is being brought into the school.

