Family Cat Killed by BB-Gunman in Windward Oahu

By Jeremy Lee

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV) — “We’re really, really sad that somebody took him from us in such a horrible, malicious way,” Taryn Radebaugh told KITV4, “There was no saving him, unfortunately.”

The Radebaughs had to break the news to their two sons that the beloved family cat “Chip” has passed. Evidence shows Chip was shot with a BB gun.

“Obviously, we have been looking through Ring camera, asking neighbors, trying to figure out exactly what happened. It’s clear somebody shot my cat on purpose. It was my son’s kid, my grand-cat, he’s really torn up about it,” Taryn added.

“I’m really sad,” 7 year old Liam Radebaugh said.

Liam got the tough news from his parents in the afternoon, just after school. Liam and his 3 year old brother, Wyatt, had been looking forward to marking two years with Chip as a member of the family. “He only got one birthday,” Liam lamented.

“Chip was the kid-cat. He slept at their heads every night. He let the kids pick him up in ways that cats usually never let anybody pick them up,” Taryn said, “He never scratched. He was the coolest, most chill cat. It was especially devastating to lose him.”

As an indoor / outdoor cat, Chip went out Wednesday night. And in the 11 o’clock hour, Chip was found behind the couch moaning. Chip was taken to the emergency vet.

“The vet then called us around 3 AM to let us know they had found a puncture wound, and they did an x-ray. And they found a BB within him, and he was suffering from internal bleeding,” Tayn told KITV4.

“The vet tried to make (him) better, but he passed out, and he couldn’t make it. And we’re very sad,” Liam siad.

The kids are seeking comfort with the dog Vito, and the Radebaugh Ohana’s other feline family member:

“Look it’s Kaia,” 3 year old Wyatt pointed out to the KITV4 camera.

The family wants neighbors to be on the look-out.

“We went to bed at 10:30 and he came back in meaowing around 11:15, so it was less than in hour, between the time he was on our couch with us and went outside,” Taryn said.

“If anybody saw anything or has anything on their ring footage, around Auwai Street, please just reach out and let us know so we can try to find out who did this and hold them responsible,” Bill Radebaugh concluded.

