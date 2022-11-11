Haywood County votes in its youngest-ever elected official as tax collector

By Taylor Thompson

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The red wave of the 2022 midterm election continues in Haywood County with Republican Sebastian Cothran defeating sitting Democrat Greg West.

The midterm election results marked the first time since the Civil War that the Haywood County Commission has been filled by all Republicans.

Cothran, 21, said this win makes him the youngest elected official ever in Haywood County — and the second-youngest elected official in the entire state of North Carolina.

A senior at UNC Asheville, Cothran said his double major of accounting and political science had him considering running for the position for quite some time.

“I was thinking about running, I’ve been looking at this position for a while because I’m going to school for accounting and political science, so it matches what I’m going to school for,” Cothran said.

He said he made the decision last December to officially run.

While Cothran added that it was a bit tough to campaign this year while also being a student, he said the support from his classmates helped.

Election Day started off nerve-racking for Cothran as early voting and mail-in ballots came in, but he said it got better as the night went on.

“I’m very happy that the county put their faith in me,” Cothran told News 13 Thursday, Nov. 10. “I’m excited for the job, I’m excited to serve and work for the residents of Haywood County.”

Cothran said the tax collector is one of the most important jobs in the county, as the position oversees about $40 million per year.

That money goes to fund police, EMS, fire departments, schools, roads and more.

Cothran said he believes his youth is an advantage because it will allow him to represent a new generation in politics.

“It shows that it can be done and my classmates are pumped up about their future now. It’s not just, this race is bigger than me,” expressed Cothran.

Haywood County Republican Party Chair Kay Miller said Cothran’s youth and lack of experience isn’t a concern.

Miller added that they believe Cothran is a bright young man and that people will be surprised that someone as young as him will do a great job.

Western Carolina University Political Analyst Dr. Chris Cooper said that Cothran’s win does illustrate interesting things about American politics, like the tax collector being an elected position.

Haywood County is the only county in the entire state of North Carolina that elects their tax collector, every other county appoints theirs.

As Cothran has graduated with many of the children of the county’s elected officials, he said it’s a full-circle moment for him now being one of those elected officials.

“I just hope to be a face of not only the tax office of Haywood County, but also just for a new generation in politics,” Cothran said.

He added that this is only the beginning of his path to serve the community and that he plans to spend the next four years doing the job to the best of his ability.

As of Thursday, Cothran had not spoken to opponent Greg West since his win.

Cothran said he expects to officially take office sometime in early December.

