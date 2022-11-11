Judge lifts restraining order against 2 adult merchandise stores

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A temporary restraining order that shut down two Shreveport businesses that sell sexually oriented merchandise has been lifted as they work out an agreement with the city of Shreveport, according to a court order signed Wednesday.

The restraining order, however, remains in place for another business, Hustler Hollywood, that had yet to open its doors.

Caddo District Judge Ramon Lafitte granted the temporary restraining order on Nov. 2 at the request of the city of Shreveport which alleged Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s No. 26 and Cindie’s Lingerie were violating a city ordinance.

The city alleged the three businesses falsely stated they were retail stores rather than sexually oriented businesses. The city’s lawsuit states all were operating without proper licenses.

City zoning officials came to that conclusion following an inspection on Oct. 28. The inspectors said it was immediately apparent a significant portion of each store’s display space was devoted to sexual items. The city’s ordinance requires less than 20 percent.

Lafitte’s modified order states Cindie’s No. 26 and Cindie’s Lingerie are attempting to reach an “amicable resolution” with the city of Shreveport to be in compliance with all ordinances and laws. Attorney Allison Jones is representing the two businesses.

Both stores, which have been open for several years, will be monitored by the city, the order states.

Hustler Hollywood was scheduled to open last week. Three attorneys enrolled to represent the business.

A hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday for Lafitte to decide if the temporary restraining order will be permanent. But that’s no longer needed for the two other stores.

