Modular, permanent housing developments coming to Los Angeles County to combat homelessness

SAN PEDRO, California (KABC) — Supportive housing development Beacon Landing will provide permanent housing to those experiencing homelessness in San Pedro.

Abode communities is the developer, and the project is expected to be complete by summer 2023. There will be 89 units inside Beacon Landing.

Overall, there will be five supportive housing developments throughout Los Angeles. The modular supportive housing developments will be built as part of a $40 million City of Los Angeles HHH Innovation Challenge Award made to nonprofit developer collaborative Abode Communities, LA Family Housing and Mercy Housing California.

While the San Pedro development is being built, another is under construction in Whittier and two more will begin construction at the end of 2023.

“San Pedro has always been a working class, as we know a working class community. As we develop, we have to ensure affordable supportive housing is at the forefront,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino who represents District 15.

“For anyone out there that thinks, ‘Well, why are we putting folks in housing when I don’t get free housing?’ for example. I want you to know the burden for folks economically to stay on the streets is much higher. So, we as taxpayers pay a lot more money to keep people homeless through arresting them for tickets and hospital stays and services and emergencies and other things. It’s actually cheaper to give someone a home and all the services they need,” said Amber Sheikh, a community advocate.

LA Family Housing will provide supportive services to improve health and housing stability, including therapy, employment and education resources.

Sheikh says besides permanent supportive housing there are other resources like tiny homes and transitional housing in the community and they hope within three years, everyone experiencing homelessness in the council district will have a place to stay.

