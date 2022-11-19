Flint fire chief says he was terminated

By Elisse Ramey

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — There is a big change in leadership for the Flint Fire Department.

WNEM-TV5 has learned Raymond Barton was terminated from his post as Flint’s fire chief. Barton confirmed the information to TV5 Thursday night.

In a statement to WNEM-TV5, City of Flint administration said former Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins will be the interim fire chief.

The statement reads in part, “The City of Flint would like to thank Fire Chief Raymond Barton for his decades of service to this community.”

The city did not provide a reason for Barton’s departure.

The change in leadership comes amid controversy surrounding a deadly house fire in May on West Pulaski.

Officials said two boys died in the days following due to smoke inhalation. Barton said faulty wiring was to blame.

One firefighter resigned and another was disciplined following the fire.

An attorney representing the family of the two boys said just two weeks ago they are seeking justice.

