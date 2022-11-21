Bavarian Inn Lodge planning water park expansion

By Brianna Owczarzak

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKENMUTH, Michigan (WNEM) — The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth is planning an $80 million expansion of its indoor water park.

The project, which will add more than 20 new attractions including water slides, a wave pool, and an adult swim-up bar, is expected to break ground on Dec. 13.

The expansion will make the Bavarian Inn Lodge Michigan’s largest indoor water park and family entertainment center, the resort said.

The expansion is expected to open to guests in the spring of 2024, with some areas opening in late fall of 2023.

“We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort,” said Michael Keller Zehnder, president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge. “This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages. We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth.”

The current Family Fun Center will remain open during the project, Zehnder said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.